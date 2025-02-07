Latest Alex Bregman Update Could Doom Red Sox's Chances At Deal
The Boston Red Sox are going to be linked to Alex Bregman until the day he signs a deal elsewhere.
Bregman is the best remaining free agent on the open market right now and it's not even close at this point. Pete Alonso and Jack Flaherty signed with the New York Mets and Detroit Tigers over the last few days and now Bregman is the biggest star available.
The two-time Houston Astros All-Star somehow is still available despite rumored interest from a handful of teams throughout the offseason including the Red Sox, Astros, Tigers, Toronto Blue Jays, and the Chicago Cubs.
It would be nice for the Red Sox to land Bregman, but recently it was reported that Boston didn't want to go beyond four years for the infielder. If that's the case, then it doesn't sound like he will be coming to Boston because USA Today Sports' Bob Nightengale shared on Thursday that he is still looking for a six or seven-year deal.
"Free agent third baseman Alex Bregman still has no interest in a short-term contract and seeks a 6- or 7-year deal," Nightengale said.
Bregman could go a long way for the Red Sox, but that seems like too long of a deal at this point. Bregman is 30 years old and Boston has three of the top prospects in baseball on the way to the big leagues in Marcelo Mayer, Roman Anthony, and Kristian Campbell. Mayer obviously is an infield and Campbell can play all over the place. Landing Bregman on a six or seven-year deal certainly seems like too much for Boston.
