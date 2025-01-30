Red Sox Projected Among Top Landing Spots For Padres Breakout Star
The Boston Red Sox already have been busy in the pitching market this offseason but could they make another move?
We're at the point in the offseason where there isn't too much going on. There are a lot of free agents still looking for new homes and the reliever market has started to pick up steam with guys like Carlos Estévez and Tommy Kahnle finding homes recently.
Things have been pretty slow across the league which then leads to chatter about what could happen. The San Diego Padres are a team worth watching. There have been some rumblings that San Diego may be open to trading starting pitcher Michael King after he logged a 2.95 ERA last year in 31 appearances, including 30 starts. It's not too shocking as he will be a free agent at the end of the season.
Bleacher Report's Zachary Rymer made a list ranking his top 10 landing spots for King and surprisingly had Boston at No. 9.
"The Red Sox have already added two starters in (Garrett Crochet) and (Walker Buehler), both of whom have ace upside," Rymer said. "Yet they may still be open to adding an arm, and they were notably linked to Dylan Cease in December. The Cease connection came out prior to the Crochet trade, though. And while Boston does have a ton of surplus hitting talent, the best way to leverage it would be in a trade for an impact pitcher who is young and controllable. King is neither."
Boston has the prospects that would be needed to get a deal done, but it's not going to happen. Boston added two top-tier pitchers and now has a surplus of capable starters, not including Patrick Sandoval who is coming off an injury. Adding another one would be an absolute shock. The Red Sox need more offense rather than more pitching right now.
