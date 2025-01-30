Red Sox's Chance Of Landing 8-Time All-Star Could Be Dwindling
The Boston Red Sox have been looking to bolster the offense throughout the offseason but things haven't worked out on that front yet.
Boston has specifically been tied to two different All-Stars. Alex Bregman has been linked to the Red Sox throughout the offseason in free agency and Boston also has been consistently floated as a fit for St. Louis Cardinals eight-time All-Star Nolan Arenado.
Recently, ESPN's Jeff Passan threw some cold water on the idea of Bregman coming to Boston. He would be a great fit, but there's a lot of competition for him now with the Houston Astros back in the sweepstakes.
Arenado has been on the trade block all offseason, but MLB Network's Jon Morosi said the chances are increasing that he ends up staying with St. Louis.
"The chances continue to increase that by the time the Cardinals arrive to spring training in Jupiter, Florida, Arenado will still be a member of the St. Louis Cardinals,” Morosi said.
There was a time when it seemed like a near guarantee that Boston would land either of the two stars. Now, we are roughly two weeks away from Spring Training and it seems much more likely that neither will land in Boston at this time.
The Red Sox certainly could use them and afford both, but maybe the team prefers to go with more internal candidates to balance the lineup. Boston has a lot of talent, but it has been an off offseason.
