Red Sox Projected Blockbuster Would Land 8-Time All-Star For Masataka Yoshida Package
If there's one player every Boston Red Sox fan can agree is reasonable to trade away this winter, it's designated hitter Masataka Yoshida.
Yoshida hasn't lived up to the contract he got two winters ago, but it's obvious that he's a good big-league hitter. The issue, though is that he clogs up the designated hitter role, doesn't have any speed to speak of, and isn't hitting 30 home runs per year to make up for those deficiencies.
Moving Yoshida would also allow Boston to keep both Triston Casas and Rafael Devers in the lineup while still upgrading the defense at third base. And how does that defense get upgraded? By trading for St. Louis Cardinals superstar Nolan Arenado, of course.
Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report proposed an Arenado-Yoshida trade for the Red Sox and Cardinals on Thursday. However, he theorized that Boston would also have to include shortstop prospect Yoeilin Cespedes in the deal.
"Regardless of whether the Red Sox actually want Arenado, cosmic forces seem to be saying, 'Come on, do it already,'" Rymer wrote.
"Though Arenado isn't a perfect fit for the Red Sox, having him at third base with Rafael Devers shifting to first base would upgrade their infield defense. Arenado also has the right-handed stick that Boston has been looking for."
If the Red Sox are going to trade for Arenado, attaching Yoshida and eating down the cost of the two contracts makes a lot of sense. And though Rymer wants Devers at first base, why not keep the younger player, Casas, at the position he's already been playing?
That would open up the designated hitter role for Devers, who will have to move off third base eventually. It also would vastly improve the infield defense, as Arenado still had nine outs above average last season.
Still, Craig Breslow and the front office might be leery about attaching Cespedes to the deal, one of the better prospects in the system, just to convince St. Louis to take on Yoshida. It's a bold move, but one with a solid chance of paying off.
