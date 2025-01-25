Red Sox Bombshell Trade Idea Would Swap Triston Casas For 27-Homer Mets Slugger
The Boston Red Sox's offseason has entered a lull in late January. Will the stove heat up again soon?
Triston Casas trade speculation seems to have cooled off of late after running rampant earlier this winter. There was a notion that he could be sent to the Seattle Mariners for a starting pitcher, or even cleared out to make room for Nolan Arenado in the lineup at third base.
As Red Sox fans know, though, an offseason is long, and moves that percolate for months can happen at any time before the season begins. If the Red Sox are trying to get a big right-handed bat, Casas is their best asset (apart from cold, hard cash) to acquire something of value.
On Saturday, Newsweek's Drew VonScio came up with a radical trade suggestion. His idea: sending Casas to the New York Mets for third baseman Mark Vientos, who many believe could take over first base this season if Pete Alonso does not return to Queens.
"Perhaps the most appealing aspect for the Mets is they would have Casas under team control for four more years. He is entering his final year of pre-arbitration in 2025, so the Mets would get plenty of time with his prime years."
"As for the Red Sox, they would also get the best years with Vientos as he is going into just his second season of pre-arbitration. The Red Sox would have him under team control for five more seasons."
Somehow, both fan bases would likely feel outrage if this move happened. Casas proved his unlimited potential by putting up an .856 OPS in 2023, including a 1.034 mark after the All-Star break. Then, in 2024, it was Vientos' turn to shine, clubbing 27 home runs in 111 regular-season games and five in 13 playoff games.
There was once a report from SNY that the Red Sox were targeting Vientos in a trade for J.D. Martinez at the 2022 trade deadline. Maybe they could have had him then, but giving up a slugger with 40-homer potential feels much riskier.
A trade like this, involving players of the same age and very similar skill levels, has high odds of someone ending up with egg on their face. It may not be likely, but if it somehow happens, it will be fascinating to see which team winds up regretting it.
