Red Sox Projected Trade Lands 23-Year-Old Ace For Triston Casas Package
There has been far more chatter about a possible Triston Casas trade for the Boston Red Sox this offseason than expected.
Casas had a down year in 2024 thanks in large part to his torn cartilage injury in his rib cage. Before he went down with the injury he looked good. Casas finished the season with 13 home runs and 32 RBIs in 63 games played.
There was a lot of trade chatter involving him before the team ended up signing Walker Buehler. It has died down since, but the trade speculation isn't completely gone. Chief baseball officer Craig Breslow tried to deny the trade noise involving Casas but there has been reports since saying the opposite. It could be a situation in which the Red Sox aren't actively shopping him, but also wouldn't turn down the right offer. Who knows at this point.
Bleacher Report's Zachary Rymer made a list of "realistic" Major League Baseball trades for before Spring Training and made a hypothetical swap in which the Red Sox would land Jared Jones from the Pittsburgh Pirates for a package centered around Casas.
"Trade Proposal: Boston Red Sox get (right-handed pitcher) Jared Jones; Pittsburgh Pirates get (first baseman) Triston Casas, (second baseman/shortstop David Hamilton," Rymer said. "In the same report on (Nolan Arenado) from (Chris Cotillo) and (Sean McAdam) was this bit regarding Casas: 'Despite chief baseball officer Craig Breslow ardently denying that the club was shopping Casas earlier this week, there remains a belief in the industry that the Red Sox remain open to trading Casas, potentially for young pitching, to facilitate other roster maneuvering.'
"This proposal would accomplish exactly that. It helps to know that Jones has already been in Boston's crosshairs once this winter. Beyond his youth, the 23-year-old Jones would bring real promise to a Red Sox rotation that has already been upgraded with Garrett Crochet and Walker Buehler. He only had a 4.14 ERA as a rookie, yet his pure stuff graded as elite."
This is an interesting idea. Jones is just 23 years old and has the makings to be a true ace. He had a 4.14 ERA as a rookie in 2024 across 22 starts and won't be a free agent until 2030. Still, the Red Sox shouldn't just deal Casas away unless they have a major backup plan for first base.
