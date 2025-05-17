Red Sox's Alex Cora Reveals Tentative Deadline For Star's Position Change
Kristian Campbell might be the next first baseman of the Boston Red Sox, but how soon?
On Friday, footage surfaced of Campbell taking grounders and working on footwork at first base during a pre-game training session at Fenway Park, sparking speculation about a position change.
However, fans expecting an immediate transition may need patience. Red Sox manager Alex Cora, quoted by The Athletic’s McCaffrey, tempered expectations on Friday: “The process started,” Cora said, referring to Campbell’s work at first base. “It can take 10 days, 15 days, a month, two months, but we started the process, and we’re introducing him to first base.”
Two months? While that may seem excessive to some fans, Campbell would impress plenty of baseball purists if he were able to pull off the position change within that timeframe.
Unlike second base, where Campbell’s athleticism compensates for occasional misreads, first base demands more precise footwork, glove work, and chemistry with infielders on throws and pickoff plays.
Campbell’s athletic profile and elite instincts should allow him to adapt seamlessly, but the adjustment isn’t trivial. Learning to handle low throws, stretch for outs, and manage bunt plays takes repetition, especially for a player accustomed to middle-infield dynamics. The Red Sox are likely to give Campbell extensive reps in training sessions like Friday’s before he sees game action at the position.
If and when Campbell does shift to first, the move could have positive ripple effects, creating room for Marcelo Mayer in the infield.
For now, Red Sox fans must wait as Campbell’s transition unfolds.
More MLB: Guardians Might Ask For Red Sox Outfielder; Should Boston Hang Up?