Red Sox Proposed $60 Million Mega-Blockbuster Lands Two Diamondbacks All-Stars
It's the time of year for outlandish trade proposals, and this one certainly fits the bill.
The Boston Red Sox and Arizona Diamondbacks are headed in similar directions as franchises. Both missed the playoffs in 2024 and both believe they have the talent to make it there in 2024. However, traditionally, Boston has been the much bigger spender.
Though they haven't acted that way often this decade, the Red Sox have historically been a destination for superstars from all over the league, both in free agency and via trade. This winter, they also have the prospect capital to trade for just about anyone.
That being said, not everyone is likely to be available. But it doesn't hurt to make a phone call.
FanSided's Jacob Mountz recently proposed a deal that would send Diamondbacks All-Star starting pitcher Zac Gallen and second baseman Ketel Marte to the Red Sox in exchange for outfielder Wilyer Abreu, shortstop prospect Marcelo Mayer, and catching prospect Kyle Teel.
"Imagine a Red Sox lineup with Ketel Marte sandwiched in between Jarren Duran and Rafael Devers with Triston Casas batting cleanup. That addition alone would likely be enough to propel the Red Sox into the postseason," Mountz said.
"A trade for Marte and Gallen would improve the Red Sox drastically in the two spots they need it most. The D-backs, on the other hand, would receive the building blocks necessary to keep their recent run of contention going into the future."
In Marte and Gallen, the Red Sox would be acquiring two superstars--Gallen finished third in Cy Young voting in 2023 and Marte was third in Most Valuable Player voting this past season. Gallen has one year and $13 million remaining on his contract; Marte three years, plus a club option for 2028, at roughly $16 million per year.
Mountz acknowledges how unlikely it is that this specific trade would happen, and it's the inclusion of Marte that makes it as such. Teams simply won't part with superstars when they're under control for three more seasons, especially if they're somewhat close to the playoff hunt, as Arizona is.
However, pursuing Gallen could become a real objective for the Red Sox soon, and they may be able to get such a deal done without giving up either Mayer or Teel. If Boston strikes out in free agency, don't be shocked if Gallen ends up in a Sox uniform.
More MLB: Red Sox Linked To Possible Blockbuster For Pirates Rookie Fireballer By Insider