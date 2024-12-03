Red Sox Linked To Possible Blockbuster For Pirates Rookie Fireballer By Insider
The Boston Red Sox need starting pitching, and we know they have a penchant for adding young talent.
For the past several years, the Red Sox have been getting younger, but it hasn't translated into much success on the pitching side. While hitters in their 20s like Rafael Devers, Jarren Duran, and Wilyer Abreu have shined, the pitchers haven't fully established themselves as rotation fixtures.
Because the Red Sox farm system is also light on pitching, acquiring a young starter via trade has been a popular proposition among Boston fans this winter. But how do you get a team to part ways with one of its most valuable assets--a cost-controlled starting pitcher?
If there's any team that can do it, perhaps it's the Pittsburgh Pirates. They aren't giving up Rookie of the Year Paul Skenes anytime soon, but their need for offense is so great that another rookie could ostensibly become trade bait.
On Tuesday, Chris Cotillo of MassLive named Pirates fireballer Jared Jones as a possible trade fit for the Red Sox if Pittsburgh gets desperate this winter.
"White Sox lefty Garrett Crochet remains the top available starter on the trade market, though MassLive reported last week that Boston had not been the most aggressive club in those talks as of late," Cotillo said.
"The Sox could also hope someone like Pittsburgh’s Jared Jones... becomes available as the offseason goes on. The trade market, like it was a year ago, has been slow to develop with the most notable players being moved to this point being more mid-tier pieces (Jorge Soler, Jonathan India and Brady Singer)."
Jones, 23, may not have finished the season with brilliant statistics (6-8, 4.14 ERA in 22 starts), but he flashed the ability to throw one of the most dominant fastballs in the game. He sits at 97.3 miles per hour on average with 17.1 inches of induced vertical break, which should lead to tons of whiffs moving forward.
The Red Sox would be lucky to have Jones for the next five years, but prying him from the Pirates' grip is going to be tricky. If they could manage to do so without having to give up Triston Casas, Jarren Duran, or one of their "big four" prospects, it would be a pleasant surprise.
