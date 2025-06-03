Surprising Stat Reveals Red Sox All-Star's Feelings On Fenway Park
The Boston Red Sox are just 16-15 at home this season.
Why haven’t the Red Sox performed up to standard at Fenway Park? Does Boston feel more pressure playing in front of its own fans?
That’s certainly not the case for All-Star outfielder Jarren Duran.
According to MassLive’s Christopher Smith, Duran has been a much better hitter at home this season than on the road.
“Red Sox leadoff hitter Jarren Duran’s OPS is 257 points higher at Fenway Park than on the road,” Smith posted to X on Monday night.
“.313/.368/.496/.864 in 31 games at Fenway. .230/.266/.341/.607 OPS in 30 road games.”
Duran went 3-for-5 with a double on Monday in a 7-6 loss to the Los Angeles Angels, a game in which the Red Sox immediately went down 6-0 in the top of the first inning with zero outs due to a nightmare outing from Richard Fitts.
For fighting to get back into the game, Duran and Boston deserve some credit.
It’s clear that this team is pushing the envelope to get the season back on track, and that passion spilled a tad bit over the edge on Monday when Duran vehemently objected to a check-swing call on strike three during one of his at-bats (per Smith):
“Red Sox' Jarren Duran on the check-swing appeal to third base umpire being called strike three: “I can’t remember the last time I got like that towards an umpire. But at the end of the day, he’s doing his job. I’m doing my job. I may not agree with it but at the end of the day, he is a human being. And if he thinks he made a mistake or not, I gotta live with it and it happens. It’s part of baseball. We’ve just gotta live with those kind of calls and it happens. But I just gotta move on and get to the next game.”
Although Duran apologized, he didn’t need to. Duran was merely being ultra-competitive on Monday, and sometimes that mindset makes players upset over questionable calls.
If Boston wants to turn the season around, all of its players should be on edge in the style of Duran at the moment.
