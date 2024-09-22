Red Sox Prospect Continues Hot September, Could Make MLB Debut On Opening Day
Saturday was a dominant day for Boston Red Sox prospects.
The Triple-A Worcester Red Sox defeated Lehigh Valley IronPigs 4-3 and saw three of Boston’s key organizational pieces excel.
Starting pitcher prospect Quinn Priester — acquired in July — threw five dominant innings. Phenom Roman Anthony continued his epic summer with a 2-for-3 day, extending his on-base streak to 16 games.
Then there’s stud catcher prospect Kyle Teel, who extended his own on-base streak to 14 games with a 2-for-4 day (replete with an RBI).
Teel continues to build momentum since being called up to Triple-A with Anthony and Marcelo Mayer in August. Teel’s put together a torrid September at the plate that has convinced some of his candicacy for Boston’s Opening Day catcher next season.
Entering Sunday, Teel’s slash line for the month was .375/.516/.542 with 4 XBH and 12 RBI. He’s also stolen three bases.
Teel is still just 22, but his production is difficult to ignore. If he continues to impress during spring training, there’s a good chance both he and Anthony will be playing Major League Baseball come April.
