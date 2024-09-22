Inside The Red Sox

Red Sox Prospect Continues Hot September, Could Make MLB Debut On Opening Day

Boston's handling of its top prospects this spring will be fascinating to watch

Saturday was a dominant day for Boston Red Sox prospects.

The Triple-A Worcester Red Sox defeated Lehigh Valley IronPigs 4-3 and saw three of Boston’s key organizational pieces excel.

Starting pitcher prospect Quinn Priester — acquired in July — threw five dominant innings. Phenom Roman Anthony continued his epic summer with a 2-for-3 day, extending his on-base streak to 16 games. 

Then there’s stud catcher prospect Kyle Teel, who extended his own on-base streak to 14 games with a 2-for-4 day (replete with an RBI).

Teel continues to build momentum since being called up to Triple-A with Anthony and Marcelo Mayer in August. Teel’s put together a torrid September at the plate that has convinced some of his candicacy for Boston’s Opening Day catcher next season. 

Entering Sunday, Teel’s slash line for the month was .375/.516/.542 with 4 XBH and 12 RBI. He’s also stolen three bases.

Teel is still just 22, but his production is difficult to ignore. If he continues to impress during spring training, there’s a good chance both he and Anthony will be playing Major League Baseball come April.

