Red Sox Prospect Launches 411-Foot Home Run, Continues Hot Stretch
As the Boston Red Sox lineup has stumbled out of the gate, the most desperate of Red Sox fans are calling for promotions for Boston’s pair of stud prospects.
Marcelo Mayer and Roman Anthony were optioned to Triple-A Worcester Red Sox to begin the 2025 campaign, and not everyone loved the decision.
Both players are talented and big-league-ready enough to be playing in The Show right now, but their path is blocked by Boston’s logjam of proven positional players on the Major League roster.
Mayer, in particular, has been red-hot lately. He delivered an iconic two-game performance at the end of Boston’s Spring Training in Monterrey, and his bat has stayed potent now that the minor league season has begun.
On Tuesday, Mayer blasted a 411-foot home run into the abyss in right field. The homer had a 106.9 MPH exit velocity and 23-degree launch angle, per MassLive’s Christopher Smith.
Mayer finished the night 2-for-4 with three RBI and a base on balls for Worcester.
A man amongst boys in Triple-A at this point, Mayer’s (and Anthony’s) call-up is imminent.
When asked last week if he had earned a spot on the Major League roster during the spring, Mayer refreshingly said what everyone’s been thinking … yes, he had.
The question is, where does Mayer fit positionally on the Boston Red Sox at the moment?
Red Sox management is sure to give shortstop Trevor Story at least this entire season to prove that he can still play at an All-Star level. Rookie Kristian Campbell is a lock to play most of the season at either second base or in the outfield (depending on the day).
Boston’s infield and outfield are fully stocked (and then some), and it seems like an injury or trade would have to come to pass for Mayer to receive even a part-time opportunity.
That being said, Alex Cora has often found clever ways to find playing time for his guys.
If Mayer keeps mashing like this, Cora will be forced to find a place for him sooner or later.
