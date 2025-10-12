Red Sox Pushed To Hire Two-Time AL Champion Manager By Boston Insider
The Boston Red Sox have some serious error issues.
Leading the majors in the statistic that describes easily avoidable mistakes is rarely a good sign. Boston has talented defenders, especially in the outfield, but it's undeniable that this team's defensive lapses have inflicted pain in some crucial moments.
Do the Red Sox have to find a creative solution? One insider thinks a legendary infield coach could be the perfect fix, if Boston can somehow get its hands on him.
Red Sox urged to go after Ron Washington
On Sunday, Sean McAdam of MassLive recommended that the Red Sox should hire Ron Washington, the former two-time pennant-winning manager who was recently let go by the Los Angeles Angels, to be a senior infield instructor of some sort.
"Ron Washington has long been regarded as one of the game’s top infield instructors," McAdam wrote. "The Red Sox should call Washington and see what they can do to make him a special instructor with the team.
"He could spend spring training with them, then make periodic visits to work with players during the season. At 74 and coming off major surgery, perhaps Washington isn’t interested in working full-time; this would be the perfect opportunity to contribute to a team and not have to withstand the rigors of a long season."
Washington underwent quadruple bypass surgery earlier this summer, and though he wanted to return to the Angels as the skipper, it would make sense to take a minor step back from the day-to-day grind of being in the dugout.
Washington won the American League pennant in both 2010 and 2011 with the Texas Rangers. He owns a career 799-800 record as a manager.
Through his many years with the Atlanta Braves in particular, Washington has long earned rave reviews for his ability to work with infielders -- and the Red Sox have a mix of youth and experience on the infield (Marcelo Mayer, Trevor Story, Triston Casas, etc.) that could all benefit from a new perspective.
That certainly doesn't guarantee that Washington would accept whatever hypothetical job the Red Sox would be offering, but there's no harm in making the ask.
