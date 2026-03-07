Red Sox Insider Pumps Brakes on Marcelo Mayer Hype Train

Marcelo Mayer will be under the microscope this season, perhaps more so than any of his Boston Red Sox teammates.

Once the fourth overall pick in the draft out of high school, Mayer has performed well whenever he's been on the field over the last four years. Injuries have kept him from playing 100 games in a season at any point as a professional, however.

There's also a somewhat central question to Mayer's development at this point that could depend heavily on health -- his own, and others'.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Is Mayer the "shortstop of the future?"

Feb 27, 2026; North Port, Florida, USA; Boston Red Sox second baseman Marcelo Mayer (11) bats in the second inning against the Atlanta Braves during spring training at CoolToday Park. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images | Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images

The question of whether Mayer will ever take over the starting shortstop role in Boston has become afascinating one. His defense has been the most impressive part of his game on a major league stage, but he's only done it at second and third base.

On Friday, Red Sox insider Ian Browne wasn't ready to declare Mayer the Red Sox's "shortstop of the future" at any point, speculating that the job could pass down from current starter Trevor Story to top prospect Franklin Arias.

"Let’s see how Mayer performs this season, and if he can have a fully healthy year and be consistent at the plate. The team is confident Mayer can be a solid defender at second, short or third. The Sox also have Franklin Arias in the Minors as possibly their shortstop of the future," wrote Browne.

"Story is in a good place right now, coming off a good year last year. And he’s healthy. He will be the team’s shortstop through the end of his contract -- which has two seasons left on it -- as long as he is performing."

Mayer's Red Sox career does not necessarily become a success or a failure based on whether he plays shortstop, but the larger point is that Mayer still has a lot to prove.

The timeline has also worked out somewhat strangely for Mayer, as his arrival in the big leagues coincided almost perfectly with a resurgence from Story that we've still got to see translate to a new season.