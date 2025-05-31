Red Sox-Rafael Devers Drama Gets Likely Final Twist Of 2025
One of the biggest questions for the Boston Red Sox since Triston Casas went down with his season-ending knee injury has been whether or not Rafael Devers would see time back in the infield.
If it weren’t for the possibility of Roman Anthony getting called up or Alex Bregman getting hurt, it would be the top story out there still.
There’s still been buzz about the possibilities. Manager Alex Cora was asked about the possibility earlier in the week and shut down any chance of Devers setting time at third base. He wasn’t as clear with first base. He said conversations were ongoing, but he was slightly vague
MassLive.com’s Chris Cotillo talked about Devers’ role with the team and made it clear that he isn't likely to see any time in the infield this season.
"With Marcelo Mayer playing third base and Kristian Campbell slated to make his first debut Sunday for the Red Sox, this much is clear: Barring a change as the season goes on, Boston’s decision-makers do not expect Rafael Devers to pick up a glove in 2025," Cotillo said.
"Though manager Alex Cora has publicly left the door open for Devers to eventually start getting reps at first base this summer, privately, team officials remain very pessimistic about the chances of Devers taking the field at either corner. This week, one official expressed with some certitude that the experiment would not be happening. Unlike Campbell, Devers has not taken a single rep at first base during pregame work this season. In recent weeks, he has not been seen taking grounders at third base as he was earlier in the season."
It certainly sounds like the speculation can stop, at least in the near future. Cotillo was pretty clear: Devers isn't likely to play in the infield this year.
