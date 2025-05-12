Red Sox-Rafael Devers Get New Update From Boston Insider
By now, you've already likely heard about the biggest drama swirling around the Boston Red Sox at the moment.
Last week, the team approached Rafael Devers about the possibility of moving to first base. Things didn't go well, it seems, and Devers made it clear to the media he didn't want to move over to first base right now after already making a significant change for this season by moving from third base to designated hitter. That really is a big change in itself, and it would be a lot to ask of anyone in a work setting to make changes of these nature.
The conversation isn't dead, though. Manager Alex Cora made it clear that the conversations are going to continue. It's a lot of information -- and unfounded speculation -- so it's tough to cut through it all. MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo is one of the most respected insiders when it comes to Boston. So, when he says something about the Red Sox, you absolutely should listen. He shared an insightful article about the entire process to this point, including an update.
"There’s no doubt the 'will he, won’t he?' question about Devers’ positional future is going to continue being asked," Cotillo said. "If the Red Sox really have championship designs, they won’t keep trotting out Nick Sogard and Abraham Toro at first base, especially when they get a bit healthier. For now, though, it’s being put on the back-burner, with Cora only vowing that “conversations will continue.”
"Devers, adamantly and sometimes quite colorfully, showed no interest in weighing on the Henry meeting over the weekend. In fact, if his vow of silence continues any longer, the Conclave might re-convene and throw Devers’ name into the race against Pope Leo XIV. But it’s clear, through his in-passing comments Sunday, that he’s not pleased about the discourse around his name these days. There’s a chance he’ll talk about it in Detroit."
Boston kicks off a series against Detroit Tigers on Monday night. Could he speak the media once again Monday?
More MLB: Red Sox’s Alex Cora Makes Surprising Rafael Devers Comment