Red Sox’s Alex Cora Makes Surprising Rafael Devers Comment
The Boston Red Sox have been the most talked about team in baseball over the last few days.
The reason for this isn’t the team’s back-to-back wins over the red-hot Kansas City Royals, but instead the drama swirling around Rafael Devers and first base. We’ll see what happens with that discussion but it doesn’t seem like it’s going away anytime soon.
With that being said, Devers is red-hot right now. Over the last 15 games, he's slashing .424/.514/.763 with five homers and 17 RBIs to go along with 10 walks. Devers struggled out of the gate going hit-less in his first five games. But, since then, he's slashing .319/.429/.558 with seven home runs, 30 RBIs, and 27 walks.
Manager Alex Cora praised him after the Red Sox’s win over the Royals on Sunday with an interesting comment, as shared by MassLive.com’s Chris Cotillo.
"He’s very comfortable." Cora said. "Keeps growing and learning about (being the DH). Strength and conditioning, the trainers and the hitting group, they’ve done an amazing job supporting him. If you look at the numbers right now, he’s probably the best DH in the American League right now."
It’s not shocking that Cora is praising Devers. He deserves it. He’s red-hot right now and is powering Boston’s offense. But, with all of the first base talk, specifically saying he’s the "best DH" in the American League could be viewed as an endorsement for the position moving forward. Statistically, it’s likely the truth, but with the drama of the week it is interesting.
Should Boston move him over to first base or stick with him as DH?
