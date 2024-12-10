Red Sox Lose $218 Million Bidding War To Yankees For 2-Time All-Star
The Boston Red Sox have been trying to get a major deal done but things just haven't worked out in their favor so far at the Winter Meetings.
Boston was heavily involved in the Juan Soto sweepstakes, but he ended up signing with the New York Mets on a reported $765 million deal. The Red Sox made a historic offer of their own, but the Mets came out on top.
Since before the Soto sweepstakes heated up, Boston has been linked to two-time All-Star Max Fried but it didn't get a deal done. Fried reportedly is signing a massive eight-year, $218 million deal with the New York Yankees, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.
"Breaking: Left-hander Max Fried and the New York Yankees are in agreement on an eight-year, $218 million contract, pending physical, sources tell ESPN," Passan said. "It is the largest guarantee in baseball history for a left-handed pitcher."
New York and Boston have been linked to the left-handed star for some time now along with the Toronto Blue Jays.
Entering the offseason, Spotrac projected Fried to land a six-year, $136 million deal. Clearly, contracts have exploded this offseason and Fried blew the projection out of the water by two years and roughly $80 million.
Unfortunately, the Red Sox missed out. Now, they will need to quickly pivot if they want to add a top-tier starter. Corbin Burnes, who was considered the top free-agent starter available is still out there. There are other options like Sean Manaea, Nathan Eovaldi, and Jack Flaherty available as well. How will Boston pivot now?
