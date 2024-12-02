Red Sox 'Really Wanted' $182M Star Before Deal With Dodgers, Per Insider
We finally are starting to see some moves across Major League Baseball.
With December now here, that means that the Winter Meetings are just days away at this point and there have been a handful of players who already have found deals in free agency. The biggest deal that has been handed out unsurprisingly was the Los Angeles Dodgers' five-year pact with Blake Snell worth $182 million.
Los Angeles struck quickly before someone else could and certainly got its man. But, the Dodgers weren't the only team that showed interest in him, though. The Boston Red Sox were heavily linked to Snell for weeks and they reportedly "really wanted" him before he signed with the Dodgers, according to USA Today Sports' Bob Nightengale while speaking to Dodgers Nation’s Doug McKain.
"I gotta think it was the Boston Red Sox,” Nightengale said. "The Red Sox really wanted Snell, and this is a much better deal for Snell in the sense that he’s from Seattle. He’s used to the West Coast. I’m not sure how he would have fared in Boston. That’s a tough place to pitch with the fans and everything else. I’m sure Corbin Burnes wanted to go there.
"It’s probably tough for Corbin Burnes to see Snell there, not him. No one doesn’t want to pitch at Dodger Stadium — it’s a great pitcher’s ballpark. And obviously, you know, you’re a World Series contender every single year."
Unfortunately, the Red Sox couldn't land Snell. He would've been perfect for the organization, but there are other options out there still who could be equally as good, like Max Fried.
