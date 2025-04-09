Red Sox Receive 'Best-Case Scenario' Update After Injury Scare
The Boston Red Sox had a rough day on Monday as they lost to the American League East rival Toronto Blue Jays while also losing starting catcher Connor Wong to the Injured List.
Wong suffered a fracture in the pinky area after being hit by George Springer's bat. Wong was called for catcher interference in the contest and now will be out. When the team initially announced that he was going to the Injured List after Monday's game, it wasn't shared for how long.
It's still unclear exactly how long he will be out, but manager Alex Cora did share on Tuesday that it was the "best-case scenario" for an injury like this, as transcribed by the Boston Herald's Gabrielle Starr.
“It’s a very small one,” Cora said. “The hand specialist was explaining to me, this is the best-case scenario, so hopefully he’ll be back with us sooner rather than later.”
It's tough that the Red Sox already are dealing with a big loss like this early in the season, but it sounds like things could've been worse. In the meantime, the Red Sox will make do with Carlos Narváez and Blake Sabol unless they opt to make another move.
It's been an up-and-down start to the season so far for the Red Sox but things surely will get better soon. The Red Sox dropped the first two games of the series against the Blue Jays and will try to get back in the win column on Wednesday night at Fenway Park.
