Ex-Red Sox Flamethrower Expected To Hit Open Market With Reunion Possible
The Boston Red Sox should look into a reunion this upcoming winter.
Boston is right in the mix for an American League Wild Card spot, but no matter what happens, the club will have some holes to fill this winter. The Red Sox will need to address the starting rotation once again and likely needs to add one top-tier hurler.
One old friend could be available and would make a lot of sense for Boston. Former Red Sox fan-favorite Nathan Eovaldi currently calls the Texas Rangers home, but MLB.com's Mark Feinsand said that he may end up testing the open market.
"Nathan Eovaldi, (Right-handed pitcher), Rangers," Feinsand said. "Remaining contract: 1 year, $20 million. Age at start of 2025 season: 35. If Eovaldi throws 29 more innings this season, he will reach the 300-inning mark since the start of 2023, triggering a $20 million player option for next season. The 34-year-old is aiming for his fifth straight year with a sub-4.00 ERA, so even if he throws enough innings to earn the option, it’s no lock that he would take it rather than testing the free-agent market."
If the Red Sox could reunite with Eovaldi this winter, that would be a great move for the club. He is just 34 years old and is on pace to have his fifth straight season with an ERA below 4.00 this year. Boston needs someone as dependable as Eovaldi and he certainly will cost less than other top options who will be available like Blake Snell.
Boston should give him a call if he does end up being available.
