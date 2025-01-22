Red Sox Receive Much-Needed Marcelo Mayer Update: 'Full Go'
The Boston Red Sox absolutely have a bright future.
Boston finished the 2024 season with an 81-81 record, but there was a lot of progress made. The Red Sox looked like a playoff team for much of the summer but fell apart down the stretch. While this is the case, Boston is loaded with young talent and even more on the doorstep to the big leagues.
The Red Sox have three of the top prospects in baseball in Marcelo Mayer, Roman Anthony, and Kristian Campbell. All three are nearing their big league debuts. Anthony and Campbell have been talked about a lot this offseason but Mayer hasn't been discussed as much.
This could be because of the fact that his 2024 season was ended prematurely due to injury. He suffered a lumbar strain that ended his season early. Before this, he was having a phenomenal season. He slashed .307/.370/.480 with eight home runs, 38 RBIs, 13 stolen bases, and 28 doubles in just 77 games. Mayer was called up to Triple-A but didn't get to make an appearance due to his injury.
There hasn't been a lot of chatter about him this offseason, but MLB.com's Ian Browne reported that he should be a "full go" for Spring Training after speaking to Red Sox director of player development Brian Abraham.
"Mayer, No. 2 on Boston's Top 30 Prospects list (No. 7 overall in MLB), was absent from the Rookie Development Program due to illness," Browne said. "But the lumbar strain that ended his season in August is a thing of the past.
“Marcelo’s doing great,” said Abraham as transcribed by Browne. “He’s doing all baseball activities. A full go for Spring Training. I've spoken to him a good amount along with our staff, and he's in a really good spot to prepare for the rest of this offseason and be ready for spring.”
This is a great sign for Boston. If he can stay healthy, don't be shocked if we see him at Fenway Park at some point in 2025.
