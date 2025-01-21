Red Sox Still Could Have Blockbuster Up Their Sleeve: 'Waiting Game'
There are just a few weeks to go until pitchers and catchers report to Spring Training but Boston Red Sox fans shouldn't stop having hope about this team.
Boston already is in a much better spot than it was at the end of the 2024 season. The Red Sox landed Walker Buehler and Garrett Crochet to significantly bolster the starting rotation. Boston's bullpen seems to be trending in the right direction, although more work is needed there.
The American League seems to be wide open heading into the 2025 season and if the Red Sox add one more big piece, there's an argument that could be made that the club will be one of the best in the American League.
Boston needs to add a right-handed piece to the middle of the order and Alex Bregman and Nolan Arenado have been the most talked about fits. The Red Sox haven't gotten a deal done yet, but that doesn't mean they won't. The Boston Globe's Peter Abraham said the club still could make a big move and called it a "waiting game."
As February approaches, the Sox still could make major roster revisions," Abraham said. "Signing free agent Alex Bregman or trading for Nolan Arenado could lead to shifting Devers to DH and forcing a decision on (Masataka Yoshida). Or perhaps that happens in spring training if Roman Anthony, Kristian Campbell, or Marcelo Mayer hits their way onto the roster and adjustments are required. For now, it’s a waiting game."
Don't give up hope yet.
