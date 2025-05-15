Red Sox-Reds Surprising Trade Idea Would Give Cincy Another Young Stud
Trade rumors could begin swirling around the Boston Red Sox and Cincinnati Reds.
The Reds boast one of baseball’s most promising young cores, featuring stars like Elly De La Cruz, Matt McLain, and TJ Friedl. However, Cincinnati’s outfield has been a weak link despite a crowded roster of players vying for playing time.
Bleacher Report’s Joel Reuter talked about this on Thursday.
“Jake Fraley, Will Benson, Blake Dunn, Connor Joe, Rece Hinds, and Jacob Hurtubise have all seen time in the outfield for the Reds this year, making that an obvious area to potentially upgrade given their lackluster production,” Reuter wrote.
“Gavin Lux, TJ Friedl, and Austin Hays have the potential to be a solid trio, but Lux and Hays have also been seeing semi-regular DH duty, so one more quality outfielder would help.”
Enter Boston’s Ceddane Rafaela, a 24-year-old defensive wizard who could provide the Reds with the stability they need.
Entering Thursday, Rafaela was slashing .250/.304/.375 with two home runs, 18 RBIs, and seven stolen bases this season. While his offensive numbers are modest, his elite defense in center field, where he tallied 12 defensive runs saved last year, makes him a valuable asset.
Meanwhile, the Red Sox face an outfield logjam. With Jarren Duran, Wilyer Abreu, and the impending arrival of top prospect Roman Anthony, Rafaela has become expendable despite his stellar glove.
Boston’s depth could allow them to trade Rafaela for pitching help or a Reds prospect.
This trade could be a win-win, giving the Reds a talented outfielder with awesome upside and the Red Sox flexibility to address other needs as they push for a playoff spot.
