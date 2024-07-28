Red Sox Reportedly In Bidding War With Yankees For All-Star Pitcher
It sounds like the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees may be doing more than competing on the field.
Boston and New York are in the middle of a three-game series at Fenway Park but the 2024 Major League Baseball trade deadline also is just a few days away and the two rivals have been linked to some of the same players.
The deadline will pass on July 30th and the Red Sox and Yankees both reportedly have been pursuing Miami Marlins All-Star Tanner Scott, according to The Athletic's Jim Bowden.
"Scott is the best left-handed closer available on the trade market and he will be dealt over the next 24 hours, according to Major League sources," Bowden said. "He's a late-innings difference-maker, whether he's used as a closer or set-up reliever. He could end up in the American League East, as the Yankees, (Baltimore Orioles), and Red Sox have all been pursuing him, along with other contenders."
It's not hard to see why the Red Sox have shown interest in Scott. Boston's bullpen hasn't performed as expected since the second half of the season kicked off and it is thin on left-handed relievers. Scott is one of Major League Baseball's best left-handed relievers and immediately would give the Red Sox another dynamic option with swing-and-miss stuff toward the end of games.
The Red Sox have struggled since the All-Star break but adding another top-tier reliever could help change their fortunes. Don't count them out on Scott yet.
