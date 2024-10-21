Red Sox Reportedly Poach Young Rays Executive For High-Ranking Analytics Role
Major League Baseball teams are not allowed to negotiate with free agents yet, but the Boston Red Sox are already making moves.
Boston is set to hire a new high-ranking front office executive, and they found him working for one of their top rivals.
There is no division more hotly contested, year in and year out, than the American League East. The teams are constantly jockeying for position with each other, and they're also constantly looking to weaken each other.
It appears the Red Sox have found a way to weaken one of their AL East foes, at least in a front office capacity.
According to a report from Sean McAdam and Chris Cotillo of MassLive, the Red Sox are preparing to hire Tampa Bay Rays director of predictive modeling Taylor Smith to a vice president/assistant general manager role. The Red Sox have not yet confirmed Smith's hiring or job title.
Smith spent the last seven seasons in the Rays organization, but is still in his twenties, having graduated from the University of Georgia in 2018. He'll be one of the youngest execs ever to hold an assistant GM title and also owns the distinction of being the new highest-ranking external hire Breslow has made during his tenure.
McAdam and Cotillo reported that Smith is expected to focus on analytics responsibilities while shifting incumbent assistant GM Mike Groopman to a "more centralized" role that includes player acquisition.
The Red Sox are also still looking to hire a new GM. A top internal candidate is considered to be Paul Toboni, another fast riser who Breslow already promoted within the last year to an assistant GM role.
There may be lots of moving parts, but there's no denying the young talent in the Red Sox front office. The question will be whether the young and ever-changing group can get on the same page quick enough to have an impactful offseason in terms of the players that come in and out.
