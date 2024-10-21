Inside The Red Sox

Red Sox Reportedly Poach Young Rays Executive For High-Ranking Analytics Role

The games have begun early in the AL East this winter...

Jackson Roberts

Apr 29, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; A view of the Boston Red Sox logo and a field bag during batting practice before the game between the Texas Rangers and the Boston Red Sox at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Apr 29, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; A view of the Boston Red Sox logo and a field bag during batting practice before the game between the Texas Rangers and the Boston Red Sox at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
In this story:

Major League Baseball teams are not allowed to negotiate with free agents yet, but the Boston Red Sox are already making moves.

Boston is set to hire a new high-ranking front office executive, and they found him working for one of their top rivals.

There is no division more hotly contested, year in and year out, than the American League East. The teams are constantly jockeying for position with each other, and they're also constantly looking to weaken each other.

It appears the Red Sox have found a way to weaken one of their AL East foes, at least in a front office capacity.

According to a report from Sean McAdam and Chris Cotillo of MassLive, the Red Sox are preparing to hire Tampa Bay Rays director of predictive modeling Taylor Smith to a vice president/assistant general manager role. The Red Sox have not yet confirmed Smith's hiring or job title.

Smith spent the last seven seasons in the Rays organization, but is still in his twenties, having graduated from the University of Georgia in 2018. He'll be one of the youngest execs ever to hold an assistant GM title and also owns the distinction of being the new highest-ranking external hire Breslow has made during his tenure.

McAdam and Cotillo reported that Smith is expected to focus on analytics responsibilities while shifting incumbent assistant GM Mike Groopman to a "more centralized" role that includes player acquisition.

The Red Sox are also still looking to hire a new GM. A top internal candidate is considered to be Paul Toboni, another fast riser who Breslow already promoted within the last year to an assistant GM role.

There may be lots of moving parts, but there's no denying the young talent in the Red Sox front office. The question will be whether the young and ever-changing group can get on the same page quick enough to have an impactful offseason in terms of the players that come in and out.

More MLB: Red Sox's Injury-Plagued $19 Million Star Named As Candidate For 2025 Closer Role

Published
Jackson Roberts
JACKSON ROBERTS

Jackson Roberts is a former Division III All-Region DH who now writes and talks about sports for a living. A Bay Area native and a graduate of Swarthmore College and the Newhouse School at Syracuse University, Jackson makes his home in North Jersey. He grew up rooting for the Red Sox, Patriots, and Warriors, and he recently added the Devils to his sports fandom mosaic. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Boston Red Sox On SI, please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@wtfsports.org

Home/Boston Red Sox News