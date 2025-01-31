Red Sox Reportedly Scouted 8-Time All-Star Before Blue Jays Deal
The Boston Red Sox are a team that still has plenty of money to spend.
Boston's biggest deal in free agency this offseason certainly was the team's one-year deal with All-Star starter Walker Buehler worth over $21 million. Buehler is a phenomenal player and this was a solid deal. But, the Red Sox haven't done too much in free agency at this point aside from him.
The Red Sox signed Aroldis Chapman and Patrick Sandoval as well, but neither were very large deals. Because of this, the Red Sox still have the flexibility to make more moves before Spring Training if they want to and stay below the competitive balance tax.
What could a move look like, though? The two most obvious ways the Red Sox could improve at this point are adding another right-handed bat and another high-leverage arm for the bullpen. Alex Bregman has been tied to Boston but he doesn't seem very likely at this point. There are some other players out there who still could help teams, though.
The Athletic's Jen McCaffrey recently held a question-and-answer session with Boston fans and was asked specifically about the bullpen. In her answer, she mentioned that the Red Sox recently scouted eight-time All-Star Max Scherzer.
"Meanwhile, Max Scherzer reportedly held a workout recently and the Red Sox had scouts in attendance," McCaffrey said. "Scherzer turns 40 this summer and has dealt with a slew of injuries the last few years, but the three-time Cy Young winner made nine starts with a 3.95 ERA for Texas in 2024. He missed time early in the year while recovering from offseason back surgery and also dealt with a nerve issue in his hand, shoulder fatigue, and a strained hamstring. Working him into the rotation mix seems tricky, but it could be an interesting addition if he’s healthy."
Boston can't sign him now as he reportedly landed a one-year deal with the Toronto Blue Jays, according to the New York Post's Jon Heyman. It's unclear what role Boston had in mind for the future Hall of Famer, but it is interesting that Boston still recently at least was looking at pitching.
