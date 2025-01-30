Inside The Red Sox

Red Sox Showed Interest In Ex-Yankees Hurler Before Deal, Per Insider

The Red Sox certainly have been busy lately

Aug 14, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; A detailed view of a New York Yankees hat and glove on the bench against the Atlanta Braves in the third inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
The Boston Red Sox continue to be linked to pretty much every big-name player available in different capacities.

Boston arguably has been in more rumors than any other team. Pretty much every time a player is on the market, the Red Sox get brought up in some way. Boston was aggressive early in the offseason and landed Garrett Crochet, Walker Buehler, Aroldis Chapman, and Patrick Sandoval. Since then, Boston has been quiet, though.

The Red Sox still have a few holes to fill, including a right-handed bat and another bullpen arm. But, they haven't done too much lately to move the needle.

The free agent reliever market has started to pick up some steam over the last few days and former New York Yankees hurler Tommy Kahnle reportedly landed a one-year deal with the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan. He was one of the best remaining options and Boston reportedly showed some interest in him, but wasn't "serious" in its pursuit, according to MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo.

"A third of the league showed interest in Kahnle," Cotillo said. "The Red Sox were in that group but they weren’t serious on him like they have been in past FA cycles. No offer."

There is still time for the Red Sox to add another high-leverage reliever but players are starting to fly off the open market. If Boston does want to make a move, it should do so sooner rather than later.

