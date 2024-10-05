Red Sox Reportedly Scouting Japanese Superstar; Could Boston Land Future Ace?
If Boston Red Sox fans were to make a collective Christmas list, an ace pitcher would undoubtedly be the number-one item.
The Red Sox were close to re-establishing themselves as playoff threats in 2024, but the pitching collapse after the All-Star break ultimately did them in. And though the bullpen fell off harder than the starting rotation, the rotation's collapse may have been more frustrating due to predictability.
Boston had four pitchers in its rotation entering the season that had spent significant time as relievers in the past. There was talent on display, and that talent had good moments all season, but no one proved to be the stopper the Red Sox needed when the chips were on the table.
An ace would solve a lot of the Red Sox's problems, but landing one is easier said than done. But in addition to exploring the free agency and trade markets, there may be a less expensive option currently playing overseas.
According to baseball reporter Francys Romero, the Red Sox were one of four teams scouting Japanese superstar Roki Sasaki during his season in Nippon Professional Baseball within the last month. Sasaki is eligible to be posted and sign with a Major League Baseball team this winter, if he chooses to do so.
"Roki Sasaki's status will be known after Chiba Lotte Marines finish in NPB playoffs," Romero said. "Top executives from Mets, Red Sox, Dbacks were in Japan in September. Andrew Friedman (LA) was just last week... Many MLB teams don’t expect Sasaki to be posted this year."
Sasaki, 22, is already the most hyped pitching-only MLB prospect in Japanese baseball history. He's been known to touch 102 miles per hour with his fastball, and in four seasons for the Marines, he owns a 2.10 ERA with 11.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
The key piece of Romero's report would seem to be that Sasaki now seems more likely to stay in Japan another year than to be posted immediately. But sending scouts to Japan could still pay dividends for the Red Sox down the road.
Sasaki has the arm talent to become a true superstar pitcher in the big leagues--something the Red Sox haven't had since prime Chris Sale. Anything they can do now to increase their odds of landing him when he comes stateside is worth pursuing with vigor.
