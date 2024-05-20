Red Sox Linked To Former Top Prospect As 'Outside-The-Box' Trade Target
The Boston Red Sox's roster is sure to a look a little different over the next few months.
Boston has had an up-and-down start to the 2024 season and it has resulted in a 23-24 record. The Red Sox have had one of the best starting rotations in baseball, but its offense hasn't been up to par. Injuries are the biggest reason for Boston's inconsistent play and things should be able to improve soon as the club starts to get reinforcements back.
Also, the Red Sox certainly could add to the roster around the trade deadline if they still are in contention for a postseason spot. There are sure to be some big-name players on the move, but there will be depth options available too who could help the Red Sox.
One player who has been mentioned as an "outside-the-box" trade option for the Red Sox is Miami Marlins utility man Vidal Bruján by Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter.
"One piece that could be of interest to the Red Sox is young infielder Vidal Bruján," Reuter said. "The 26-year-old is not far removed from being a top prospect in the Tampa Bay Rays system, appearing on the Baseball America Top 100 prospect list four years in a row from 2019 through 2022.
"He entered the season with a .157 average in 272 plate appearances in the majors and squarely on the roster bubble since he is out of minor league options. He is off to a nice start so far, hitting .259/.326/.407 for a107 OPS+ in 89 plate appearances, and he has significant experience playing both middle infield spots. He also comes with club control through the 2028 season."
Boston could use some more depth and Bruján could make some sense, especially with the Red Sox's significant injuries.
