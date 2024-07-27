Red Sox Urged To Acquire Athletics All-Star Slugger In Surprising Trade
The Boston Red Sox's lineup could use a boost with the playoffs being a real possibility this year.
Boston is just one game behind the Kansas City Royals for the final American League Wild Card spot and already has improved by landing James Paxton in a trade with the Los Angeles Dodgers. It wouldn't hurt to add a little more and Boston's lineup could use some work.
The Red Sox have dealt with a plethora of impactful injuries this year so their lineup isn't at the level they expected it to be at, and yet they have found ways to win games. Boston's lineup is very lefty-heavy with Triston Casas and Trevor Story both injured.
That could change over the next few days and USA Today's Gabe Lacques called the Red Sox a match for Oakland Athletics All-Star slugger Brent Rooker.
"The surprise American League Wild Card possessors really need bullpen help, but so does almost everyone else, and first-year GM Craig Breslow has indicated on multiple occasions a righty bat is a priority," Lacques said. "Foolish as it is this time of year, we’ll take him at his word. You can see the logic: Tyler O’Neill is once again going off – with 20 home runs, and on a 10-for-23, four-homer binge in five games since the All-Star break – but could use another righty stick to balance the lineup.
"Import another bat and Boston could be an impossible late-inning matchup with a three-batter minimum rule: Jarren Duran (L), New Guy (R), Rafael Devers (L), O’Neill (R), Masataka Yoshida (L). The Red Sox farm system is middle-of-the-pack and lacks the pitching prospects selling teams covet. But that makes them not unlike virtually every contender, and years of non-contention means the pantry is full enough to win the bidding for a power bat just entering his arbitration years. The match: Brent Rooker, Athletics."
Rooker has shined for the Athletics this season with 25 home runs and 72 RBIs already. He is hitting near .300 and also has 19 doubles. It would be tough to find space for him in the outfield but his bat is too good not to consider.
More MLB: Red Sox Could Acquire 'Most Productive Starter' According To Insider