Red Sox Reunion? World Series Champ Rumors Intensifying
The Boston Red Sox have some time left to add pieces ahead of the trade deadline and there have been rumors about the chance of adding a new backup catcher.
Connor Wong hasn't had the season that he has wanted to have. He began the season as the team's starter, but Carlos Narváez entered the mix and has firmly taken over the No. 1 catching duties. Wong's bat has been a calling card for him, but hasn't been there this year.
Because of that, The Athletic's Jen McCaffrey talked about the possibility of reuniting with old friend Christian Vázquez.
"Adding a backup catcher has been a tertiary priority for the Red Sox, behind the club’s desire to add pitching and at first base," McCaffrey said. "Impending free-agent Christian Vázquez is a veteran catcher who would bolster the club’s defense, though he offers little on offense.
"Vázquez spent eight seasons in Boston but was traded in 2022 at the deadline to the Houston Astros in exchange for Enmanuel Valdez and Wilyer Abreu, Boston’s current starting right fielder. A reunion, with Vázquez serving as backup for rookie starting catcher Carlos Narváez, could work, though one evaluator noted there hasn’t been much traction on that front."
This isn't the first time Vázquez's name has been mentioned over the last few weeks. It doesn't mean a move is guaranteed to happen, but there does seem to at least be some smoke there. With the trade deadline passing on Thursday night at 6 p.m. ET, the Red Sox are going to have to act fast if they want to make a deal.