Red Sox Reveal Boston's 2025 Opening Day Starter
The Boston Red Sox already have made a big decision.
Opening Day is just about two weeks away and now we know who will be the team's Opening Day starter. MassLive.com's Sean McAdam shared on social media on Saturday that Garrett Crochet will be the team's Opening Day starter followed by Tanner Houck in the second game of the season and Walker Buehler in the third game.
"Unsurprisingly, Garrett Crochet will be the Red Sox’ Opening Day starter, to be followed by Tanner Houck and Walker Buehler," McAdam said.
This isn't too shocking. Crochet was the team's biggest pitching addition this offseason. He's just 25 years old and is coming off a dominant first season as a full-time starting pitcher with the Chicago White Sox.
Crochet has Cy Young Award upside and has dazzled in a small sample size for the Red Sox in Spring Training so far. The other guy who seemed to have a shot at the Opening Day spot certainly was Houck. He's become almost forgotten since the 2024 season ended, but he was an All-Star in 2024 and finished the season with a 3.12 ERA in 30 starts.
At the end of the day, it doesn't necessarily matter who starts on Opening Day. The Red Sox are lucky to have both Crochet and Houck in the mix and if they can stay healthy, Boston should be in good shape.
Things are looking up for the Red Sox for sure right now.
