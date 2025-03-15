Red Sox Hurler Making It Impossible For Boston To Deny Roster Spot
We’re less than two weeks away from Opening Day.
There’s a lot of excitement around the Boston Red Sox right now, but three of the club’s starters are expected to begin the season on the Injured List. Brayan Bello, Lucas Giolito, and Kutter Crawford aren’t expected to be ready for the beginning of the season.
Luckily, Tanner Houck, Garrett Crochet, and Walker Buehler are all in good shape right now. Another guy who currently seems like a lock for an Opening Day roster spot is Richard Fitts.
The Red Sox have dealt with some unfortunate injuries in Spring Training but that could open the door for a young guy to have a larger-than-expected role to at least begin the 2025 Major League Baseball season.
Fitts has shined in camp so far. He's appeared in four games so far in Spring Training and has a 0.84 ERA and 13 strikeouts across 10 2/3 innings pitched.
The 25-year-old made his big league debut in 2024 and he made four starts with Boston. Over that stretch, he had a 1.74 ERA. He allowed just four earned runs across 20 2/3 innings pitched while striking out nine batters.
Fitts is a guy who didn't enter camp expecting to have a big role on the Red Sox's active roster to kick off the 2025 season, but now it seems like a guarantee that he's going to be with the team barring some sort of injury.
More MLB: Red Sox To Get Look At Old Friend, World Series Champ This Weekend