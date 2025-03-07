Red Sox Reveal First 6 Players Cut From Big League Roster Contention
We finally are at a point where Opening Day is right around the corner.
It was a long offseason and Spring Training is in full swing. This Boston Red Sox team is the most exciting one in years so it's almost hard to wait for Opening Day. We are now less than three weeks away from Opening Day on March 27th against the Texas Rangers.
Over the next few weeks, we will see some great performances, some players lock down roles with the big league club, and Boston make some tough decisions. Boston isn't going to be able to carry everyone currently with the club on the big league roster to Opening Day.
The Red Sox made their first round of Spring Training roster cuts on Friday and sent six guys down to minor league camp, including No. 5 prospect Luis Perales and No. 6 prospect Jhostynxon Garcia, according to MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo.
"Red Sox with first cuts of camp as six guys are sent to minor league camp: Luis Perales, Jhostynxon Garcia, Jovani Moran, Robert Stock, Brian Van Belle, and Jacob Webb," Cotillo said.
None of these moves are overtly shocking at this point. Of these six players, Perales and Garcia are the two most notable, but neither were expected to make the big league roster this year. Perales' estimated big league debut is 2027 on MLB.com and Garcia's is 2026.
This is just the beginning. We'll start to see more difficult decisions in the near future and the biggest question marks revolve around the "Big 3" of Marcelo Mayer, Roman Anthony, and Kristian Campbell.
