Yankees Eyeing Ex-Red Sox All-Star Slugger, World Series Champion
The New York Yankees haven't been at full strength so far in Spring Training and that has led to the team at least somewhat considering a former Boston Red Sox All-Star.
New York has been without the services of slugger Giancarlo Stanton as he has dealt with an elbow injury. If he's not ready for the 2025 season, that will be a pretty big hole in the lineup that already is without Juan Soto after he opted to leave the team to sign with the New York Mets.
There are some capable sluggers out there in free agency and the New York Post's Jon Heyman shared that New York reached out to JD Martinez, but nothing is imminent.
"The Yankees did reach out on JD Martinez, but the sides don’t seem close, as the Yankees don’t want to spend any/much more," Heyman said. "There’s no timetable yet on Giancarlo Stanton. Meantime, he’s trying experimental and other treatments on the elbow tendon issue afflicting both arms. Ben Rice looks like the top in-house candidate among young Yankees hopefuls. Will Warren is turning heads in Yankees camp."
New York has a massive payroll so it's not shocking to see that the club doesn't want to spend any more. There have been rumors about a possible trade involving Marcus Stroman. A deal of that nature surely would open up some financial flexibility, but now it doesn't seem as likely anymore with Luis Gil set to miss an extended period of time.
Martinez is still out there and New York certainly is familiar with him from his time in Boston. He was an All-Star and World Series champion in Boston and spent the 2024 campaign with the New York Mets. The Red Sox are all set and don't need anyone else, but it would be odd to see him on the other side of the rivalry if New York changes its mind.
More MLB: Red Sox's Garrett Crochet Just Did Something Not Done In Breakout Year