Inside The Red Sox

Red Sox Reveal First Look At Alex Bregman In Boston Gear, Jersey Number

The Red Sox officially got their guy

Patrick McAvoy

Sep 20, 2019; St. Petersburg, FL, USA; A detail view of Boston Red Sox hats and gloves at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-Imagn Images
Sep 20, 2019; St. Petersburg, FL, USA; A detail view of Boston Red Sox hats and gloves at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-Imagn Images / Kim Klement-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Boston Red Sox certainly have a chance to be really good in 2025.

Boston already looked good on paper, but now it has two-time All-Star Alex Bregman officially as a member of the organization. He recently landed a three-year, $120 million deal and the team made the news official on Saturday morning. The team also shared a first look at Bregman donning Red Sox gear.

The team also announced that he will wear No. 2 with Boston.

"The Red Sox today signed INF Alex Bregman to a three-year contract through the 2027 season," the team announced He will wear number two."

Before signing with Boston, he spent his entire nine-year career to this point with the Houston Astros. Over that time, he earned two All-Star nods, two-World Series wins, and a Gold Glove Award. The expectation has been that he will place second base for the Red Sox in 2025. He spent the majority of his career as a third baseman for the Astros but can play all over the infield.

Boston entered the offseason looking for a right-handed bat and Bregman was one of the best available. The Red Sox and Bregman were linked to each other all throughout the offseason and there were times in which a deal didn't seem possible, but the two sides got together and got one done.

The Red Sox finished the season with an 81-81 record in 2024 and should be much better in 2025.

More MLB: Red Sox 25-Year-Old Tabbed As Top Extension Candidate

Published
Patrick McAvoy
PATRICK MCAVOY

Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick also is pursuing an MBA at Brandeis University. After quickly rising as one of the most productive writers on the site, he expanded his reach to write for Baseball Essential, a national baseball site in Sports Illustrated Media Group. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Inside The Cardinals, please reach out to Scott Neville: nevilles@merrimack.edu

Home/Boston Red Sox News