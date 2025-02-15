Red Sox Reveal First Look At Alex Bregman In Boston Gear, Jersey Number
The Boston Red Sox certainly have a chance to be really good in 2025.
Boston already looked good on paper, but now it has two-time All-Star Alex Bregman officially as a member of the organization. He recently landed a three-year, $120 million deal and the team made the news official on Saturday morning. The team also shared a first look at Bregman donning Red Sox gear.
The team also announced that he will wear No. 2 with Boston.
"The Red Sox today signed INF Alex Bregman to a three-year contract through the 2027 season," the team announced He will wear number two."
Before signing with Boston, he spent his entire nine-year career to this point with the Houston Astros. Over that time, he earned two All-Star nods, two-World Series wins, and a Gold Glove Award. The expectation has been that he will place second base for the Red Sox in 2025. He spent the majority of his career as a third baseman for the Astros but can play all over the infield.
Boston entered the offseason looking for a right-handed bat and Bregman was one of the best available. The Red Sox and Bregman were linked to each other all throughout the offseason and there were times in which a deal didn't seem possible, but the two sides got together and got one done.
The Red Sox finished the season with an 81-81 record in 2024 and should be much better in 2025.
