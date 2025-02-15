Red Sox 25-Year-Old Tabbed As Top Extension Candidate
The Boston Red Sox added some serious talent this off-season.
Boston knew it needed to be aggressive and that’s exactly what the club was. The Red Sox added Garrett Crochet, Walker Buehler, Aroldis Chapman, Patrick Sandoval, and Alex Bregman.
Things are looking up for Boston but there is still a little work to do. The Red Sox landed Crochet for four prospects but he’s only under contract for one more year beyond the 2025 season.
There’s been a lot of chatter about a possible extension, but will one get done? He opened up about the possibility early in camp.
The Red Sox absolutely should keep trying and MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand ranked him as one of the top options to land an extension.
"The Red Sox dealt four prospects -- including a pair on MLB Pipeline’s Top 100 list -- to the White Sox for the talented left-hander, who agreed to a $3.8 million contract to avoid arbitration," Feinsand said. "Crochet is arbitration-eligible for the final time next season, after which he is slated to become a free agent. After giving up a huge haul to acquire the 25-year-old, it would make sense for Boston to try locking up Crochet on a long-term deal.
"The tricky part? Crochet will surely be seeking a deal commensurate with other top starting pitchers, though with only one season as a starter on his résumé, the Red Sox may want to see him repeat his breakout 2024 performance before spending big to extend him."
This isn’t shocking with all of the chatter that has popped up already. Hopefully, the two sides can get something done.
