Red Sox Reveal Surprisingly Soon Return Timeline For Key Starter
The Boston Red Sox have been missing a key piece over the last few weeks but it sounds like the team is hoping for a return in the very near future.
Catcher Connor Wong suffered a fracture in his catching hand in the team's contest against the Toronto Blue Jays on April 7th. He hasn't seen any action in the big leagues ever since. He recently began a minor league rehab assignment and has appeared in two games so far as of writing. There hasn't been too much chatter about him recently, although the team certainly could use him right now.
MassLive.com's Christopher Smith shared the biggest update about him so far on Wednesday and shared that the team is "shooting for the weekend" for Wong to return to the majors.
"Red Sox 'shooting for the weekend' with Connor Wong," Smith said. "But (Red Sox manager Alex Cora) also said he'll need more than one more rehab game. "He doesn't feel comfortable catching right now. There's a little bit of hesitation on certain pitches. So he's going to give it a try tomorrow. See how he feels. Wong is not in the WooSox lineup today. As Cora said, he should be back in there tomorrow."
Before going down with his injury, Wong had appeared in nine games and was slashing .087/.192/.087 with two base hits in his first 23 at-bats. Since going down, Carlos Narváez mainly has carried the load with Blake Sabol getting a little bit of time.
