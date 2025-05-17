Red Sox Rising Star Draws Comparison To Dodgers MVP: 'Immense Value'
The Boston Red Sox are struggling right now, but some of their guys are making big sacrifices for the team.
Amid the Rafael Devers drama, it’s important to remember that Devers’s stubbornness isn’t something shared by his teammates. We know that Alex Bregman was willing to play second base to help the team. Now, rookie stud Kristian Campbell has embraced a possible position change to first base.
Campbell’s ability (and willingness) to play first could be huge for the Red Sox, as it might lead to a Marcelo Mayer promotion.
On Friday night during MLB Tonight, host Greg Amsinger praised Campbell for his versatility, comparing the 22-year-old to a former Red Sox MVP and World Series champion.
“In terms of the most valuable rookie, what (Campbell is) doing, I'm gonna bring a comp up,” Amsinger said.
“He's not the defender that (Los Angeles Dodgers') Mookie Betts is, because Mookie Betts somehow is elite at every position you put him at.”
“But his athleticism, his versatility, is enabling the Boston Red Sox to survive this (tough stretch).”
“If he can figure out first base, that is immense value for a rookie.”
Campbell has spent time in the outfield this season in addition to second base.
Between Campbell and Gold Glove-caliber defender Ceddanne Rafaela, Red Sox manager Alex Cora has at least two guys willing and able to play anywhere on the field due to their athleticism and team-first mindset.
It’s not a coincidence that Boston decided to offer long-term extensions to both players recently.
