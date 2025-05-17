Inside The Red Sox

Red Sox Vet Should Change Positions For Marcelo Mayer, MLB Analyst Says

An infield makeover might be on the horizon in Boston

Colin Keane

Marcelo Mayer blows a bubble with his gum in the WooSox dugout during a game on April 13, 2025 at Polar Park.
Marcelo Mayer blows a bubble with his gum in the WooSox dugout during a game on April 13, 2025 at Polar Park. / WooSox Photo/Ashley Green / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Marcelo Mayer’s Major League debut feels imminent, but where will Mayer play defensively for the Boston Red Sox?

With Kristian Campbell emerging as a possibility at first base, many fans assume Mayer will play second.

But that wouldn’t be the smartest move for the Red Sox, according to MLB Network’s top analyst Harold Reynolds, who made a compelling suggestion for Boston concerning Mayer on Friday night during MLB Tonight.

“I love this kid,” Reynolds said of Mayer.

“He can mash, he can play anywhere (on defense). But for me, he's a big league shortstop.”

MLB Tonight’s host Greg Amsinger then interrupted Reynolds.

“Would you move Trevor Story?” Amsinger asked Reynolds. “Second base again?”

“Yeah, I would,” Reynolds replied. “I would flip them.”

Reynolds has a point. Story’s advancing age (32) and injury history make a move to second base wise. Perhaps with less burden on defense, Story could get his OPS (.627 entering Saturday) back up.

With Mayer’s natural position being shortstop, placing him at second base would mean that the entire right side of Boston’s infield is playing out of position. If Mayer is Boston’s shortstop of the future (all signs say that he is), playing him at shortstop from the get-go would be the best thing for his career.

Entering Saturday, Mayer was slashing .268/.343/.477 with eight home runs and 39 RBI for Triple-A Worcester Red Sox (38 games played).

The Red Sox need a jolt of energy. Mayer — along with fellow prospect Roman Anthony — should be promoted sooner rather than later.

More MLB: Guardians Might Ask For Red Sox Outfielder; Should Boston Hang Up?

Published
Colin Keane
COLIN KEANE

Colin Keane is a contributing journalist for "Boston Red Sox On SI." Born in Illinois, Colin grew up in Massachusetts as the third of four brothers. For his high school education, Colin attended St. Mark's School (Southborough, MA), where he played basketball and soccer and served as student body president. He went on to receive a Bachelor of Arts in English Literature from Villanova University. Colin currently resides in Williamsburg, Brooklyn.

Home/Boston Red Sox News