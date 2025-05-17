Red Sox Vet Should Change Positions For Marcelo Mayer, MLB Analyst Says
Marcelo Mayer’s Major League debut feels imminent, but where will Mayer play defensively for the Boston Red Sox?
With Kristian Campbell emerging as a possibility at first base, many fans assume Mayer will play second.
But that wouldn’t be the smartest move for the Red Sox, according to MLB Network’s top analyst Harold Reynolds, who made a compelling suggestion for Boston concerning Mayer on Friday night during MLB Tonight.
“I love this kid,” Reynolds said of Mayer.
“He can mash, he can play anywhere (on defense). But for me, he's a big league shortstop.”
MLB Tonight’s host Greg Amsinger then interrupted Reynolds.
“Would you move Trevor Story?” Amsinger asked Reynolds. “Second base again?”
“Yeah, I would,” Reynolds replied. “I would flip them.”
Reynolds has a point. Story’s advancing age (32) and injury history make a move to second base wise. Perhaps with less burden on defense, Story could get his OPS (.627 entering Saturday) back up.
With Mayer’s natural position being shortstop, placing him at second base would mean that the entire right side of Boston’s infield is playing out of position. If Mayer is Boston’s shortstop of the future (all signs say that he is), playing him at shortstop from the get-go would be the best thing for his career.
Entering Saturday, Mayer was slashing .268/.343/.477 with eight home runs and 39 RBI for Triple-A Worcester Red Sox (38 games played).
The Red Sox need a jolt of energy. Mayer — along with fellow prospect Roman Anthony — should be promoted sooner rather than later.
