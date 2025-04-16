Kristian Campbell Passed Ted Williams In Red Sox History Already
The Boston Red Sox's front office hasn't looked this good in years.
The last couple of years haven't been kind for the Boston front office, but it really can't look better right now. Boston made a promise once the 2024 season ended that it was going to be aggressive and it has done that and more. The Red Sox obviously was active adding external pieces to the organization like Alex Bregman, Garrett Crochet, Walker Buehler, and Aroldis Chapman.
That's not all the team has done. Boston has some of the top prospects in the game and hasn't been afraid to make big decisions involving them. The Red Sox signed Rafael Devers to a 10-year, $313.5 million deal and yet they still made the tough decision to move him to designated hitter to open up second base for Kristian Campbell. Bregman could've played second, but the team kept him at third to make room for Campbell.
He's responded by looking like a star in the making. Campbell is slashing .302/.392/.508 with three homers, six RBIs, four doubles, and 19 total base hits in 18 games. He's also picked up 10 walks so far on the season.
Campbell has been phenomenal and even recently passed Ted Williams in the Red Sox record books with his streak of making it on base to begin his career. The streak snapped at 17 games on Wednesday, as shared by MLB.com's Ian Browne.
"Kristian Campbell's streak of reaching base to start his career ends at 17 games, second best to George Scott (26 games in 1966) in club history," Browne said. "Well, it ends unless the Rays prolong this game by scoring five in the ninth."
George Scott currently holds the record at an eye-popping 26 games and Williams was previously in second place at 15 at the age of 22 years old or younger.
What can't this kid do?
More MLB: Red Sox's Roman Anthony Is Giving Boston Very Difficult Decision