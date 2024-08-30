Red Sox Rising Star Prospect Predicted To Earn Surprise Call-Up in 2024
It's not even September yet, but the Doomsday Clock on the Boston Red Sox's 2024 season appears dangerously close to striking midnight.
After a disappointing series loss to the Toronto Blue Jays to begin the week (when including the resumption of a suspended game that technically counts as June 28), Boston is 3 1/2 games out of a playoff spot. But more importantly, the lineup that has carried Boston all year is ailing.
Superstar third baseman Rafael Devers has missed the last three games with injuries to both shoulders. Rookie speedster David Hamilton hit the injured list Thursday with a broken finger. And the Red Sox as a team have scored three runs or less in six of their last eight games.
Something needs to change for the Red Sox to turn the bad vibes around in September. And with Hamilton down, there may be an opportunity for a young player to step in who was previously thought to be waiting for next season.
On Friday, Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter predicted that second base/outfield prospect Kristian Campbell, the Red Sox's number-five prospect per MLB.com, would earn a September call-up in 2024.
"(Campbell is) one of the most promising young infielders in the sport and knocking on the door for a MLB promotion," Reuter said. "The Red Sox rank last in the majors with a .525 OPS from their second basemen this season, and as they battle for a wild-card spot they will have to seriously consider all options for upgrading the roster for the stretch run."
Campbell, 22, has been on a meteoric rise through Boston's minor-league system in 2024. He started the season in High-A, but has earned two promotions, compiled a hefty 1.025 OPS, and hasn't stopped hitting in his first seven games in Triple-A.
Though it was reported last week that Campbell earning a call-up this season was "unlikely," that could very well have changed with the news of Hamilton's injury. Nick Sogard was called up to replace Hamilton initially, but Campbell undoubtedly has a much higher offensive upside than Sogard does.
Campbell's development is clearly important to the Red Sox, and rushing a prospect can sometimes have negative consequences. But what if things go right, and Campbell helps spark the playoff run Red Sox fans have desperately awaited for three seasons? It's at least something to consider.
