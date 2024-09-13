Red Sox Tried Hard To Sign $25 Million Ace But Luckily Missed Out
The Boston Red Sox certainly were busy last offseason.
Boston looked to add pitching and did so by signing Lucas Giolto. He has missed the entire 2024 season but likely will be back in 2025. The Red Sox attempted to make another major move, as well. Boston was heavily linked to veteran hurler Jordan Montgomery and even reportedly was willing to give him a four-year deal but he declined, according to the New York Post's Jon Heyman.
"Jordan Montgomery complaining about his free agency when he’s making $25 million (and will make another $22.5M in 2025 once he declines his opt-out) and has a 6.25 ERA and negative 1.4 WAR is interesting," Heyman said. "Shouldn’t the Diamondbacks be the ones complaining? As for Montgomery recently telling the Boston Herald he would have been happy to sign with Boston, word is when the Red Sox suggested a willingness to do a four-year deal, Montgomery never engaged with them.
"The 2023 World Series hero apparently was skeptical about Boston’s October chances (he wasn’t alone there) and preferred to wait for a Rangers offer that never came. The Red Sox held a three-hour Zoom with him, and club sources say they told him he could become a difference-maker, but he ultimately preferred other options."
Montgomery ultimately ended up signing a one-year, $25 million deal with the Diamondbacks with an option for 2025. He entered the 2024 season with three straight campaigns with an ERA under 4.00 and has responded with the worst season of his career with a 6.25 ERA in 23 appearances.
More MLB: Red Sox 'Very Close' To Announcing That Star Won't Return, Per Insider