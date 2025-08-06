Red Sox, Roman Anthony Agree To Landmark $130M Extension: Report
The Boston Red Sox are happy to have Roman Anthony on their team, and now they're guaranteed to have him around for the long haul.
Anthony, the superstar rookie outfielder who has helped galvanize the team's recent hot streak, missed the last two games with back discomfort. But that apparently didn't stop him from talking business with chief baseball officer and the Red Sox front office.
On Wednesday, the Red Sox and Anthony reportedly reached agreement on a deal that ensures he won't hit free agency until a good deal later than originally scheduled.
Roman Anthony, Red Sox in agreement on $130 million extension
ESPN's Jeff Passan reported Wednesday that the Red Sox and Anthony had agreed to an eight-year, $130 million extension with a club option for the 2024 season, pending the results of a physical.
"Outfielder Roman Anthony and the Boston Red Sox are finalizing an eight-year, $130 million contract extension, sources tell ESPN. The deal, which is pending a physical, includes a club option and will keep Anthony under team control through 2034," wrote Passan.
"Roman Anthony's deal with the Red Sox will start in 2026 and includes significant escalators that could take the maximum value of the deal to $230 million. Depending on where he finishes in AL Rookie of the Year voting, it would buy out three or four years of free agency."
Anthony has played just 46 games, easily the fewest ever by a Red Sox player before earning a guaranteed nine-figure contract. The Red Sox gave fellow rookie Kristian Campbell an eight-year, $60 million extension in April that could reach $100 million with a pair of club options.
In those 46 games, Anthony has put up a .283/.400/.428 slash line, racking up 1.8 bWAR. The Red Sox are 30-16 when he plays this season, compared to 34-35 when he doesn't.
As Passan referenced, Anthony was originally scheduled to hit free agency after the 2031 season, but if he finishes in the top two of Rookie of the Year voting, he'll be granted a year of service time, which would have instead put him on track for free agency at the end of 2030.
Now, the Red Sox and Anthony don't have to think about arbitration at all, and they don't have to consider free agency until he's quite a bit older. The 2035 season would be Anthony's age-32 campaign.
Assuming Anthony feels healthy enough return to the Boston lineup on Wednesday night, it will be quite a celebration in front of the Fenway Park faithful.