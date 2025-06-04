Red Sox Rookie Hurler Injects Hope Into Tough Season: 'Effective Piece'
Amid the Boston Red Sox’s disappointing season so far, there have been some silver linings.
One of the positive narratives for Boston through 62 games is the solid rookie season that Hunter Dobbins is having. The 25-year-old has displayed poise on the mound early on in his career.
On Tuesday, Beyond the Monster’s Jamie Gatlin gave Dobbins his flowers.
“Hunter Dobbins has been an effective piece this year for the Red Sox,” Gatlin posted to X.
“His numbers so far: 44.1 IP, 37 SO, 4.06 ERA, 10 BB.”
Dobbins was drafted by the Red Sox in the eighth round of the 2021 Major League Baseball draft out of Texas Tech University, despite missing his junior season due to Tommy John surgery.
In 2024, Dobbins thrived in the minors, posting an 8-5 record with a 3.08 ERA and 120 strikeouts over 125.2 innings between Double-A Portland Sea Dogs and Triple-A Worcester Red Sox, earning the Red Sox Minor League Starting Pitcher of the Year award.
Dobbins made his MLB debut on April 6 this season with a win against the St. Louis Cardinals and followed that up with a quality start against the Chicago White Sox, achieving a 2.45 ERA over his first 11 innings in The Show.
Most recently, Dobbins steadied the ship out of the bullpen on Monday versus the Los Angeles Angels after Richard Fitts allowed six runs in just one inning of work before getting pulled.
Dobbins’s pitching arsenal includes a 94-99 mph fastball, curveball, slider, sweeper, and a splinker. He has the stuff and the pedigree to be special. Born in Bryan, Texas, Dobbins attended Rudder High School. His father, Lance, is a former minor leaguer.
Dobbins has the look of a potential 15-year big league starter right now, especially from a mental standpoint. He’s given the Red Sox something to be excited about during a difficult couple of months.
