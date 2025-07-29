Red Sox Rookie Just Cost Himself A Roster Spot, Per Insider
The Boston Red Sox had an awful 24 hours after their home series against the Los Angeles Dodgers wrapped up on Sunday.
There was the horrible flight to Minnesota after the game, which was diverted briefly Detroit and disrupted throughout by turbulence. There was the 90-minute rain delay before the bottom of the ninth inning against the Minnesota Twins, just after the Red Sox took the lead. Then, there was the dagger, a Brooks Lee two-run walk-off two-run single against Jordan Hicks, who couldn't find the strike zone.
Hicks was exhausted from throwing 25 pitches on Sunday. Closer Aroldis Chapman (back) and setup man Garrett Whitlock (sick) were both unavailable. And now, the Red Sox quickly need reinforcements, which appear to be coming at the expense of their Monday starter.
On Tuesday, Chris Cotillo of MassLive reported that rookie Richard Fitts is "all but certain" to be demoted back to Triple-A, as the Red Sox look to replenish their bullpen for the rest of the Twins series - but also to upgrade at his spot in the rotation.
"Whoever fills Fitts’ spot on Tuesday likely won’t have it for long. The Red Sox, with three days to go before Thursday’s trade deadline, need rotation help more than ever. Behind a steady trio of Garrett Crochet, Lucas Giolito and Brayan Bello, Boston has been rolling with a shaky Walker Buehler and an inconsistent Fitts. Now, with Fitts back in Worcester, that fifth spot is wide open," wrote Cotillo.
"Criswell and lefty Kyle Harrison represent the top two options at Triple-A Worcester but the Red Sox are aiming higher and looking to acquire rotation help for the stretch run... It would be a major surprise to see (chief baseball officer Craig) Breslow let the deadline pass without acquiring at least one (starter)."
Fitts, 25, now owns a 4.83 ERA in 10 starts this season. He had a good start to the year derailed by injury, and hasn't ever quite solidified his spot since returning for the first time in late May. He surrendered two earned runs and a lot of loud contact in four innings on Monday.
All attention now shifts to the Thursday deadline. With Fitts presumably out of sight and out of mind, the Red Sox are under a lot of pressure to replenish their rotation, which has quietly been eroded by injuries all season long.
It will be fascinating to see who Breslow winds up targeting.