Red Sox Rookie Star Might Be Traded To Make Room For Top Prospect, Per Insider
It's obvious that the Boston Red Sox need to make a big move this winter. But what kind of move they will actually make remains a mystery as the regular season winds down.
Though they showed promise early in the summer, the Red Sox fell flat in August and September. At 80-78, they own a less-than-one-percent chance of making the playoffs, and could be eliminated as soon as Wednesday night if they lose to the Toronto Blue Jays.
Though the Red Sox lineup has had brilliant moments in 2024, there are some obvious flaws. They strike out too much, their outfield is a bit of a logjam, and most importantly, they have a disproportionate amount of talented left-handed hitters.
Most of the Red Sox's best hitters in 2024 (Jarren Duran, Rafael Devers, etc.) are left-handed. Most of their top prospects are, too. And with other obvious needs, (namely, starting pitching and a right-handed power bat), it makes sense that one of the lefties might need to be shipped out.
On Wednesday, Red Sox insider John Tomase of NBC Sports Boston said rookie right fielder Wilyer Abreu could end up being traded to clear space for consensus Red Sox top prospect Roman Anthony in the starting lineup.
"Abreu's value extends beyond his offensive skills (.796 OPS) and strong arm in right field," Tomase said. "He's got some Trot Nixon-like intangibles, and as the Red Sox look to build their next great team, there should always be room for talented Dirt Dogs who play with toughness and intensity. Abreu fits that bill."
"Still, with Ceddanne Rafaela best suited to center field, where he could win a Gold Glove, and Anthony needing a place to play, moving an outfielder would be an obvious choice. That doesn't make it an easy one."
Abreu still has an outside shot at winning American League Rookie of the Year, but he will likely fall short due to his subpar September. Still, the 25-year-old has been fantastic in his debut campaign, racking up 3.2 wins above replacement thanks to his steady contributions on both sides of the ball.
In addition to his strong offensive numbers, Abreu has six outs above average in right field, one behind league leader Jackson Chourio. In particular, Abreu's arm strength stands out as a defensive weapon, as he possesses a 98th percentile average throw velocity at 94.7 miles per hour.
Letting go of a proven player like Abreu is a huge risk. Anthony's ceiling might well be higher than Abreu's, but he hasn't yet shown he can do it at the big-league level. If Abreu goes elsewhere and takes another step forward, it could result in one of Boston's biggest regrets of the current decade.
Risks were meant to be taken. It remains to be seen whether this is the risk Boston chooses to take in its quest for the playoffs.
