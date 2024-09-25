Red Sox Farm System Keeps Shining With Impressive No. 3 Ranking To End 2024
The most exciting thing about the 2024 Boston Red Sox may have nothing to do with the team's play at Fenway Park.
At 80-78, the Red Sox are clinging to a less-than-one-percent chance at a playoff berth with four games to play. They could be eliminated Wednesday if they lose to the Toronto Blue Jays and the Kansas City Royals and Detroit Tigers both win their games.
The season will likely finish as a disappointment for a Red Sox team that had every chance to make the playoffs. But down on the farm, a group of star Boston prospects is giving the fans reason to believe that 2025 might finally be different.
After the Boston farm system was largely depleted at the beginning of the current decade, former president Chaim Bloom and his front office staff placed their focus on rebuilding the prospect ranks, and it has shown. Recognition for Boston's farmhands has poured in all season, and that trend continued Wednesday.
Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter placed the Red Sox's farm system third out of the 30 Major League Baseball organizations in BR's season-end system rankings.
"Outfielder Roman Anthony will be squarely in the running for the title of No. 1 prospect in baseball heading into the 2025 season, while Marcelo Mayer, Kristian Campbell and Kyle Teel should all be consensus Top 50 prospects," Reuter said.
"A lack of good young pitching continues to be a glaring weakness in the Boston pipeline, but they are so stacked with position-player talent that it's still an elite system."
In addition to the four names above, Reuter also rated outfielder Braden Montgomery, shortstop Franklin Arias, and right-handed pitcher Luis Perales as "Tier 1" prospects, meaning they finished on BR's year-end Top 100 prospects list.
Though the pitching depth is certainly lacking compared to the position players, the Red Sox do have a number of young arms at or approaching the big-league level that should help the starting rotation in years to come. Richard Fitts and Quinn Priester in particular could become full-time rotation members in 2025.
Having a good farm system is great, but the Red Sox need their youth to start translating to victories. 2025 is a pivotal season for the front office to prove Boston is on the right trajectory, and many of the aforementioned prospects could have a key say in whether or not that goal succeeds.
