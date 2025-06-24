Red Sox Rookie Star Reveals Alex Bregman's Advice About Struggles
What is going through Boston Red Sox rookie Kristian Campbell’s mind these days?
After an explosive, successful entrance on the big league stage followed by a month-plus of intense slumping, Boston optioned Campbell to Triple-A Worcester Red Sox on June 19.
WBZ’s Dan Roche caught up with Campbell in Triple-A and asked him what he’s learned during the up-and-down journey so far.
“It’s been a whirlwind five months for you,” Roche said to Campbell, per WEEI’s Joe Weil.
“What kind of things have you learned? And what are the most important things that you've learned as you go about this journey?”
“I’m learning a lot each and every day about (myself),” Campbell replied.
“Just really just learning what type of player you are … just learning what you're good at … what you're not good at. You're just learning yourself as a whole. I took that kind of from (Alex) Bregman. He's a guy that knows exactly what he's good at (and) what he's not good at. He's also been in the game for a very long time and has had his ups and downs, too.”
“He told me this story (that) whenever he first debuted (in MLB), I think he said he went like 1-for-40 or 50 or something like that,” Campbell continued. “He said, ‘(You’re) not the first person … not the last person ever (to) have ups and downs as a young player in the majors.'”
“So it's really just about learning myself and learning how to put my strengths into the game.”
It would be difficult to imagine a more meaningful mentor for Campbell than Bregman, a two-time All-Star and two-time World Series champion with the Houston Astros.
Beyond Bregman’s all-around excellence as a player, one of the main reasons the Red Sox were so excited to welcome him to the franchise was his capacity as a leader for Boston’s young core.
Campbell’s revelation about Bregman’s advice is a perfect example of that.
